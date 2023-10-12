Where does Jayden Daniels rank on On3’s list of top quarterbacks after Week 6?

On3 has released its rankings of the top 25 quarterbacks in college football ahead of the Week 7 slate of games. Where does Jayden Daniels fall on the list?

Although LSU already has two losses this season, Daniels is putting up 2019 Joe Burrow-esque numbers for the Tigers. Daniels has thrown for 1,969 yards 19 touchdowns and two interceptions in six games. He has thrown more touchdowns in six games this year than he has in any single season prior to 2023.

Daniels is averaging 30 pass attempts per game and is averaging 328 passing yards per game. He has a 73% completion percentage this year. On3 placed him as the No. 5 quarterback in the country. They have him behind Caleb Williams (reigning Heisman winner), Michael Penix Jr., Drake Maye and Shedeur Sanders.

If LSU wants to try to find its way back in the College Football Playoff picture, it will depend on the play of Daniels going forward.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire