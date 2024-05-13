Where does Jayden Daniels land in CBS’ post-draft QB power rankings?

Jayden Daniels officially kicked off his NFL career this weekend during Washington’s two-day rookie minicamp. Daniels wasn’t asked to do too much, but he did look sharp in 7-on-7 drills, displaying excellent footwork and mechanics, which he was praised for before the 2024 NFL draft.

Since 2024 NFL rosters are mostly set now, some have begun the process of power rankings. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently did his version of quarterback power rankings.

Where does Daniels land in Benjamin’s personal rankings?

Daniels comes in at No. 28, directly behind Jacoby Brissett. Here’s the reasoning for Daniels’ ranking:

His pairing of electric mobility and a solid, veteran-littered supporting cast may well mean an easier transition to the NFL than fellow rookies. But his wiry frame has also yet to endure an NFL snap.

Remember, rankings are completely, 100% subjective. No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams came in at No. 23.

Daniels weighed 210 pounds at his pro day. But questions about his frame will follow him in the NFL until he proves it’s not an issue. When that happens, he’ll be a lot higher in these sorts of rankings.

