Where does Jalen Catalon rank among the SEC’s best defensive backs?

Jalen Catalon’s comeback season is set to be one for the ages.

After suffering a season-ending injury six games into the 2021 season, Catalon is poised to make an epic return. Prior to the shoulder injury, Catalon recorded 46 tackles with six pass deflections and two interceptions.

The national media is high on Catalon, as he is expected to be taken in the first round according to several mock drafts. What will help Catalon’s stock, is a solid senior season in 2022, something that USA Today Sports believes will happen.

When ranking the top 10 best defensive backs heading into the season, USA Today Sports places Catalon at the No. 6 spot.

Catalon missed half of 2021 because of a shoulder injury, but one of Arkansas’ most exciting defensive players will be back after starting nine games the season prior.

Here’s a look at the top 10 defensive backs ahead of the 2022 season, according to USA Today Sports:

10. Sevyn Banks, LSU

Cornerback Sevyn Banks, right, was among the members of Ohio State’s back seven on defense who were out or limited by injuries this spring.

College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl

9. Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

8. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie (8) is tackled by Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

7. A.J. Finley, Ole Miss

Mississippi defensive back AJ Finley (21) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

6. Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) against Rice during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

5. Eli Ricks, LSU

LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception against Florida during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.

4. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) catches football for a touchdown as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) defends during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

3. Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) works ot bring down Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

2. Cam Smith, South Carolina

Nov 21, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Cam Smith (left) intercepts a pass intended for Missouri Tigers wide receiver Tauskie Dove (86) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jordan Battle, Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

