Where does Hugh Freeze rank among top head coaches by CBS Sports?

The first season under Hugh Freeze did not boast well for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn closed the 2023 season by losing seven of its final 10 games and finishing dead last in the SEC in passing yards per game. The disappointing first season under Freeze has caused his stock to drop heading into the 2024 season.

CBS Sports recently dropped its head coach rankings ahead of the 2024 season and placed Freeze at the No. 33 slot, a seven-spot decrease from last season. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli says that despite Freeze’s slide, Auburn fans should expect a better season from him in year two.

The Auburn coach was ranked 26th last season upon his return to the SEC, but it looks like our voters weren’t overly impressed with the Tigers’ 6-7 season as he drops seven spots this year. I wouldn’t worry about it too much if I’m an Auburn fan, though, because Freeze’s track record suggests there will be improvement. His team’s win total has improved in his second season at every stop.

Freeze has worked this offseason to improve Auburn’s offensive output, especially in the passing game. The Tigers added four talented high school wide receivers including Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson, and have secured two experienced wide receivers from the transfer portal such as KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Robert Lewis. Time will tell, but the ingredients are there for Auburn to find more success this season.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire