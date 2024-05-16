Where does Giannis Antetokounmpo rank among Forbes' highest-paid athletes in the world?

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, a breakdown that includes "on-field" and "off-field" earnings.

The Bucks megastar came in fifth, behind soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, golf's Jon Rahm, soccer star Lionel Messi and fellow NBA legend LeBron James.

Forbes credited Antetokounmpo with $46 million in "on-field" earnings and $65 million in "off-field" for a total of $111 million, joining James in the category of athletes who make more in endorsements than basketball compensation.

"Antetokounmpo is on the mend after a calf injury ended what was a tumultuous campaign for the Milwaukee Bucks star, undergoing a midseason coaching change and helplessly watching his team suffer a first-round playoff exit," Forbes' Justin Birnbaum wrote.

"Off the court, his star continues to rise. Antetokounmpo launched a production company in January, added a partnership with Pepsi’s Starry soft drink in February and has his sixth signature sneaker with Nike on the way later this year."

Antetokounmpo, 29, is the youngest athlete in the top five, though just a month younger than Rahm, and he edges 25-year-old French soccer star Kylian Mbappé by just $1 million.

Antetokounmpo, a noted soccer fan and investor, and Mbappé shared a playful social-media exchange in 2023 when the Bucks star — who bears a facial resemblance to Mbappé — offered to take a lucrative soccer deal reportedly on the table for Mbappé if Mbappé passed.

Soccer players Neymar and Karim Benzema round out the top-10 list, along with NBA star Stephen Curry and NFL star Lamar Jackson.

