Where does Georgia football’s class of 2023 stand?

The Georgia Bulldogs football program just added a pair of class of 2023 commitments. Now, head coach Kirby Smart and the Dawgs have the No. 7 recruiting class in the country per 247Sports.

Georgia’s class of 2023 is made up of 11 commitments. The Bulldogs picked up a recent commitment from five-star defensive back AJ Harris, who is Georgia’s highest ranked player in the class.

Georgia’s class is composed of six four-star commitments, one five-star, three three-stars and one unranked prospect. Who is UGA’s only unranked recruit? It is the Bulldogs’ most recent commitment, kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring has a strong leg and will be ranked soon enough: He is considered one of the best kickers in his class.

The Dawgs started a busy week of recruiting when they flipped three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller, a Penn State commit, on June 13.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is one of the elite recruiters in college football. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart and his staff are poised to finish with another elite recruiting class. Georgia’s 11 commitments have the highest average rating of any team ranked among the 10 best recruiting classes in the country.

Georgia is also targeting a slew of elite targets including Arch Manning, Joenel Aguero and Justice Haynes.

What is missing from Georgia’s class of 2023 at the moment? Right now, the Bulldogs don’t have a commitment from an inside linebacker. Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann should have no problem recruiting after such a successful 2022 NFL draft. In addition to inside linebacker, the Dawgs are also looking to secure a commitment from a running back.

The only position Georgia is set at is tight end. The Dawgs have two four-star tight end commitments, Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin.

