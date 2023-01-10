Where does Georgia’s 65-7 win ranks amongst biggest blowouts in history of CFB national championships?

If last year’s win over Alabama did not solidify the Bulldogs as the kings of college football, a 65-7 victory over TCU in the 2022 national title game certainly did.

for anyone outside of the state of Georgia, this game was a snoozefest. For Georgia fans, it was pure beauty. I mean, come on. A 58 point victory over the second best team in college football?

Where does this blowout rank amongst college football’s biggest national title game blowouts? See below.

2023: Georgia 65, TCU 7

Point differential: 58

1995: Nebraska 62, FSU 24

🎥 #ChampionshipMoments 1995

NEBRASKA 62 | FLORIDA 24 Blackshirt Defense dominates Florida — here with a safety followed by a PICK SIX pic.twitter.com/0eHmP0LXup — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 9, 2023

Point differential: 38

2004: USC 55, Oklahoma 19

Point differential: 36

1996: Florida 52, FSU 20

Point differential: 32

2018: Clemson 44, Alabama 16

Point differential: 28

2020: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

Point differential: 28

2012: Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14

Point differential: 28

2006: Florida 41, OSU 14

Point differential: 27

