Where does Georgia’s 65-7 win ranks amongst biggest blowouts in history of CFB national championships?
If last year’s win over Alabama did not solidify the Bulldogs as the kings of college football, a 65-7 victory over TCU in the 2022 national title game certainly did.
for anyone outside of the state of Georgia, this game was a snoozefest. For Georgia fans, it was pure beauty. I mean, come on. A 58 point victory over the second best team in college football?
Where does this blowout rank amongst college football’s biggest national title game blowouts? See below.
2023: Georgia 65, TCU 7
Point differential: 58
1995: Nebraska 62, FSU 24
🎥 #ChampionshipMoments 1995
NEBRASKA 62 | FLORIDA 24
Blackshirt Defense dominates Florida — here with a safety followed by a PICK SIX pic.twitter.com/0eHmP0LXup
— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 9, 2023
Point differential: 38
2004: USC 55, Oklahoma 19
Point differential: 36
1996: Florida 52, FSU 20
Point differential: 32
2018: Clemson 44, Alabama 16
Point differential: 28
2020: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24
Point differential: 28
2012: Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14
Point differential: 28
2006: Florida 41, OSU 14
Point differential: 27