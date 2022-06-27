Where does Florida stand with the top-ranked CB of 2023?

The nation’s top-ranked cornerback Cormani McClain was in Coral Gables over the weekend on an official visit with the Miami Hurricanes. That might be concerning for some Gators fans after UM landed quarterback Jaden Rashada over UF on Sunday, but the update from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins on McClain is mostly positive for the Orange and Blue.

While Miami did close the gap on Alabama and Florida over the weekend, there is still plenty of work to be done for the Hurricanes to overtake the SEC programs. The word out of Coral Gables is that UM is viewing ‘Bama as the bigger threat of the two, but Florida is still well-positioned in the race to land McClain.

There was some speculation that Billy Napier‘s dismissal of Fenley Graham and Demarkcus Bowman’s transfer had some impact on McClain and Florida’s relationship, but Ivins was told that it wasn’t much of a factor from multiple people in the recruit’s camp. One even mentioned Lakeland graduate Keon Zipperer still being on the team, which is a good sign for the Gators.

Still, Florida seems to be in a dogfight with one of the top programs in the nation for one of the top players in the class. It will take a lot to overcome Nick Saban and Alabama, but Napier is doing the right things so far to keep his team in it.

McClain is ranked No. 1 among cornerbacks in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports composite and is ranked No. 3 overall regardless of position.

