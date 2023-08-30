Where does Florida stand in ESPN’s FPI ahead of season opener?

The college football season is underway after a handful of games were played during Week 0 of the 2023 campaign. While a few schools got an early start to the schedule, Florida football is getting set for a rematch of their season-opener in the Swamp last fall.

The Gators enter the season on the heels of a pair of sub-.500 finishes that stretch between the Dan Mullen and Billy Napier era. The latter, now in his second year on the Swamp’s sidelines, has an uphill battle to climb against one of the toughest schedules among Power Five conferences — much less, the Southeastern Conference.

ESPN released its updated Football Power Index numbers to accommodate the games recently played, which did not change anything for the Orange and Blue but still paints a picture of what the program’s expectations are this fall.

The FPI rankings were developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

Take a look below at ESPN’s FPI projections for Florida ahead of its season-opening tangle with Utah out in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Overall Ranking

No. 25 overall

Value: 9.9

Florida kicks off the season just barely within the FPI’s top 25 teams, but much higher than the major polls have it.

Projected Record

2023 Projected Record: 6.1-5.9

The Gators are projected to finish the regular season at an even 6-6 mark, which would make them eligible for a bowl game… barely.

Win Out Percentage

Win Out Percentage: 0%

ESPN’s FPI sees no way that Florida will win all 12 of its regular season games in 2023. Neither do we, to be honest.

Six-Plus Wins Percentage

Six-Plus Wins Percentage: 62.3%

The Gators are favored to reach at least six games, which is consistent with the regular-season record prediction.

Chances of Winning SEC East

Chances of Winning SEC East: 3.4%

The chances are extremely slim but not non-existent. A collapse of the Georgia Bulldogs would be absolutely necessary for Florida to win the East.

Chances of Winning SEC

Chances of Winning SEC: 0.7%

These chances are even more remote, but a fraction of a point is better than no points at all.

Chances of Making the Playoffs

Chances of Making the Playoffs: 0.8%

Just ever-so-slightly higher than the chances of winning the SEC outright, once again the chances are exceedingly remote for the Gators.

Chances of Making National Championship Game

Chances of Making National Championship Game: 0.2%

The amount bounces that would have to go Florida’s way to get this far is immense, but the FPI does not think it is beyond the realm of possibility.

Chances of Winning National Championship

Chances of Winning National Championship: 0.1%

A national championship would cure all of the Gator Nations’ blues, but if you are a betting person, do not bother putting your money on the Orange and Blue.

