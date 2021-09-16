Where does Florida’s 2022 recruiting class stand in ESPN’s rankings?

ESPN updated its recruiting class rankings and the Florida Gators stayed put at No. 21 overall and sixth in the SEC.

The football program has six commits on the 2022 ESPN 300 list. Athlete Shemar James is the highest ranked at No. 117 followed by receiver Chandler Smith at No. 129. Florida added a few three-star prospects in the last two months, but it’s not enough to move them into the top 20. On the other hand, the Gators missing out on its top offensive line targets repeatedly hasn’t brought them down any either.

Dan Mullen and staff are assembling a quality group with some key pickups out of Texas, led by ESPN 300 signal-caller Nick Evers, who won positional MVP at the Dallas Under Armour camp this spring. Also out of the Lone Star State is Julian Humphrey, a smooth cornerback with good size. From in state, Tony Livinston, who is converting from tight end, has a high ceiling for development at offensive tackle. Smith gives them a target with a nice blend of height and speed, and four-star commits TE C.J. Hawkins and DE Francois Nolton are also strong in-state additions.

Alabama is contending for a No. 1 class but is currently behind Penn State and Notre Dame. Georgia and LSU are at seventh and eighth respectively, and Texas A&M rounds out the top ten. Missouri is the only other SEC team ahead of Florida at No. 13.

Florida will be hosting not only Alabama this weekend but several of the program’s top recruiting targets as well. If things go well and the Gators land some more commitments, they could see a jump in the next iteration of ESPN’s rankings.

Related

CBS Sports doesn't think Florida-Alabama will be close Both QBs prepared for plan against Alabama, per Dan Mullen Key Gators linebacker reportedly out for the year Mullen says QB Anthony Richardson has looked 'fine' in practice USA TODAY Sports thinks Florida is a NY6 team after 2 weeks

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.