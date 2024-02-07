Where does ESPN's Bill Connelly rank FSU football's returning talent in 2024?

What a difference one year makes for Florida State football.

Last season in ESPN writer Bill Connelly's ranking of returning production for college football teams, the Seminoles ranked first out of 133 FBS teams with 87% of their production replacing.

In Connelly's rankings for the 2024 season, FSU has gone in the opposite direction, dropping to No. 83 overall out of 134 programs.

Much of that has to do with a lot of Seminoles, led by quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, receiver Johnny Wilson, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett among a large group of players returning for one final run at the College Football Playoffs.

All those names are off to the NFL Draft in April and FSU returns 58% of its production from last season.

The Seminoles' defense ranks 62nd with a 60% returning production rate while the offense is No. 81 at 56%.

ACC foe Clemson comes in at No. 54 (64% returning production), as it returns 79% (20th) of its offensive production and 49% (103rd) on defense.

Rival Miami is 45th (66%) with 79% (18th) returning on offense and 84th (53%) returning defensively.

Another rival Florida is ranked No. 32, returning 68% of its production, with 70% (39th) on offense and 66% (41st) on defense.

The numbers are a tad higher than one would expect with all that FSU lost via the draft and portal, but in Connelly's formula, he adds the production from a transfer from their previous school from last season to the new school's returning position.

Connelly used FSU as an example of the methodology.

"Take Florida State, for instance. The Seminoles lost Jordan Travis to expired eligibility and saw second-stringer Tate Rodemaker enter the transfer portal. That duo accounted for about 93% of FSU's passing yards in 2023, but because Mike Norvell earned a commitment from Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei, his 2,638 passing yards are now plugged into both sides of the equation, and FSU's "returns" 49% of its passing yardage," Connelly wrote.

Entering Year 5 under Norvell, the Seminoles are expected to again contend for the ACC Championship, which would squarely put them in contention for the now-expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field.

But Connelly has FSU listed as a team "Most likely to regress in 2024."

"Florida State Seminoles (ninth in SP+ in 2023, 83rd in returning production in 2024). The saga of 2023 FSU has been well-documented by now. The Seminoles went 13-0 in the regular season but were spurned of a CFP bid because of an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis and some spectacular CFP committee groupthink. A wave of opt-outs then left them severely shorthanded in the Orange Bowl, and they suffered a record-setting blowout at Georgia's hands. It was unfortunate for any number of reasons, and when you lose a bunch of bowl opt-outs, it stands to reason you're going to have a lot of overall production to replace the next season," Connelly wrote.

"Coach Mike Norvell has done a nice job of reloading in the transfer portal -- he's been one of the most consistently strong portal recruiters in the country in recent years -- and it's a bit of a victory that the Noles rank in the 80s in returning production. But 2024 will still be a bit of a reloading year."

