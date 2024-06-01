Where does the ESPN SP+ rankings have Ohio State football heading into the season

The Ohio State football program had one whale of an offseason. It got several key members of the team that could have gone off to the NFL to come back, nabbed several high-profile players out of the transfer portal, restructured the coaching staff to a degree with some significant hires, and brought in a top five recruiting class.

All of that has Buckeye Nation buzzing for what this fall could be, and it has many of the mainstream media outlets calling for a season worth remembering this fall.

One of the metrics we have followed through the years is the ESPN SP+ that is a metric ranking that takes into account past performance, returning production, and other things in an attempt to predict the future performance of college football teams.

OSU has historically been high atop these rankings, and it’s no different heading into 2024 with the Buckeyes landing at No. 2 with a score of 30.1, just behind the Georgia Bulldogs who are well atop the rankings at 34.5 points.

UPDATED 2024 SP+ PROJECTIONS

* UGA's still No. 1

* An SEC 10-2 is a B12/ACC 11-1

* Iowa State's also No. 1 (in ret prod)

* Big 12: experienced as hell

* An Approximate CFP Contenders List

* lol, Florida's schedule really is absurd IT'S PREVIEW SEASON. 🥳https://t.co/W99DRz9aSf — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) May 21, 2024

Rounding out the top ten at this point before any games are played is Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Penn State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, and LSU.

