Where does ESPN’s update college football power rankings have Ohio State, other top teams?

After every college football Saturday, it seems everyone has an opinion on which teams are playing the best and which should be included in the four-team field of the College Football Playoff. One of the pieces we follow on a weekly basis is ESPN’s power rankings that come out after all the games, and it just so happens that the “worldwide leader” has updated them again after Week 11 in which Oregon and UCLA fell victim to the upset bug.

Outside of that, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennesee looked impressive, while TCU got a massive win over Texas for all five teams to keep pace with each other.

Here are the latest ESPN college football power rankings and where Ohio State and the entire top 25 reside after a Week 11 that saw more reshuffling.

Troy Trojans (8-2)

Sep 17, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans helmets on the sidelines during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Army, 10-9

Up Next

vs. UL Monroe

Oregon State Beavers (7-3)

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Cal, 38-10

Up Next

at Arizona State

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2)

Oct 3, 2020; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats helmet during the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls at Nippert Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. East Carolina, 27-25

Up Next

at Temple

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1)

Nov 12, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Jarrett Guest (7) sets for a pass in the fourth quarter against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Brooks Stadium. Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Southern Miss, 26-23

Up Next

at Virginia

Tulane Green Wave (8-2)

Oct 31, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; The mascot for the Tulane Green Wave runs onto the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati won, 38-14. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Last Week

Lost vs. UCF, 38-31

Up Next

vs. SMU

Florida State Seminoles (7-3)

Sep 8, 2018; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles had a special sticker on their helmets to honor former FSU player Burt Reynolds who died this past week. The Florida State Seminoles host the Samford Bulldogs at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State won 36-26. Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Syracuse, 38-3

Up Next

vs. Louisiana

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

IrishCast Twitter account says Notre Dame should "bully" Ohio State

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last Week

Won vs. Navy, 35-32

Up Next

vs. Boston College

UCLA Bruins (8-2)

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Arizona, 34-28

Up Next

vs. USC

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Baylor, 31-3

Up Next

at West Virginia

UCF Knights (8-2)

Sep 1, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (Right) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Tulane, 38-31

Up Next

vs. Navy

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Alabama, 30-24

Up Next

at Arkansas

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Maryland, 30-0

Up Next

at Rutgers

Washington Huskies (8-2)

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Oregon, 37-34

Up Next

vs. Colorado

Utah Utes (8-2)

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Stanford, 42-7

Up Next

at Oregon

Oregon Ducks (8-2)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Washington, 37-34

Up Next

vs. Utah

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Wake Forest, 36-34

Up Next

vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Clemson Fans Fiesta Bowl Coaches Conference. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Louisville, 31-16

Up Next

vs. Miami

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Ole Miss, 30-24

Up Next

vs. Austin Peay

USC Trojans (9-1)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Colorado, 55-17

Up Next

at UCLA

LSU Tigers (8-2)

LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Arkansas, 13-10

Up Next

vs. UAB

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Missouri, 66-24

Up Next

at South Carolina

TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Texas, 17-10

Up Next

at Baylor

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Nebraska, 34-3

Up Next

vs. Illinois

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) celebrates making the tackle for loss on Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner (not pictured) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Indiana, 56-14

Up Next

at Maryland

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs for a 1st down as Georgia takes on Auburn at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Mississippi State, 45-19

Up Next

at Kentucky

