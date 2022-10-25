Where does Eric Musselman rank among SEC coaches for the 2022-23 season

The SEC has been known as a football conference since the beginning of time, but over the last decade, SEC basketball has demanded respect.

And that is due in part to the coaches walking the sidelines.

John Calipari, of course, is the most famous coach in the SEC for his unapologetic attitude toward sending first- and second-year players to the NBA. But, if we were judging by that standard, Calipari is head, shoulders, and torso above everyone.

While Calipari has produced many NBA stars from his program, it doesn’t necessarily mean he is the best coach in the conference. Other coaches who graced the SEC baseline have made a name for themselves in the college basketball landscape.

Starting with Arkansas and Eric Musselman.

Eric Musselman, Arkansas

Musselman entered the SEC in 2019 and has been one of the best recruiters in college basketball. Musselman has used the transfer portal to his advantage, combining it with high-ranked recruiting classes.

John Calipari, Kentucky

There isn’t a better recruiter in college basketball than Calipari and for that reason, we have to keep him high on the list, despite the upset loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament.

Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Pearl is an SEC OG, already having some success at his previous stop, Tennessee. Now at Auburn, Pearl has elevated the program to a No. 1 ranking in the polls and an SEC Championship last year.

Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Barnes revamped the Tennesse Volunteers basketball program, getting the Vols back into the top ten conversations since taking over the program in 2015.

Nate Oats, Alabama

Oats was hired as Alabama’s coach in 2019 and instantly became a force in the SEC. It only took one season, and Oats was named SEC Coach of the Year after leading Alabama to a regular season and conference tournament championship.

