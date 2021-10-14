Where does Eagles’ offense rank through 5 weeks of 2021 NFL season?

The Eagles are just hours away from a significant Thursday night matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Philadelphia will match up with one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses and as we prepare for battle, it’s never too early to check the Eagles’ offensive rankings through five weeks.

Passing yards: 1,365

Jalen Hurts has taken every snap for the Eagles, and as a team, Philadelphia is 13th in the NFL in passing yards. Philadelphia is 19th in the league in passing touchdowns with seven.

Hurts is 12th in the league in passing yards with 1,365.

Rushing yards: 582

Even with Miles Sanders’s struggles, Philadelphia is still 13th in the league in rushing thanks to Jalen Hurts, who is 22nd with 256 yards.

Receiving yards: 1,365

The Eagles are 14th in the NFL with 118 receptions and rank 13th with 1,365 receiving yards.

DeVonta Smith is 31st with 25 receptions, while he’s 30th in receiving yards with 314.

Total touchdowns 13

The Eagles are 17th in the NFL with 13 total touchdowns.

3rd downs

The Eagles are tied for 16th in third-down attempts (62) and 13th in converted attempts (25)

Total yards: 1,863

The Eagles are 14th in the NFL in total yards with 1,863.

Penalties: 49

The Eagles currently lead the NFL with 49 total penalties.

