Where does Duke basketball’s March Madness resume stand for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Duke basketball is on a slide entering March Madness, but the Blue Devils will likely be a No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

For the fifth time in program history, Duke enters the NCAA Tournament on a losing streak. The Blue Devils are 2-2 in the opening game when entering the event on a losing streak.

Duke, which has a 24-8 record, lost its regular-season finale to rival UNC before falling to NC State in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils have the 34th overall resume in the country, according to T-Rank’s Teamcast, and are 11th in the NET ranking. Duke has a 5-4 record in Quadrant 1 games, with a 6-4 record in Quad 2 opportunities. The Devils are 13-0 against Q3-Q4 opponents.

Here are the latest NCAA Tournament projections as of Sunday night.

ESPN – No. 3 seed

Joe Lunardi has Duke as a No. 3 seed in the East Regional with No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Tennessee and No. 4 Kansas. The Blue Devils are projected to start their journey in Brooklyn.

CBS Sports – No. 4 seed

As of Sunday afternoon, Jerry Palm has the Blue Devils as a No. 4 seed in the South Regional with No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Creighton. Duke is projected to play its opening game in Brooklyn.

USA TODAY – No. 4 seed

USA TODAY believes Duke will be a No. 4 seed in the East with No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Iowa State and No. 3 Kentucky. Like ESPN and CBS Sports, USA TODAY thinks the Blue Devils will play in Brooklyn.

Bracket Matrix – No. 4 seed

The Bracket Matrix formula considers the preeminent bracketology projections from across the web and averages them out to create a composite 68-team field. Of the 122 projections tracked by the site, Duke’s average is a 3.30 seed, meaning it’s trending to be a No. 4 seed.

