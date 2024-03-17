Advertisement
Breaking News:

Florida loses starting center Micah Handlogten to serious leg injury in SEC title game

Where does Duke basketball’s March Madness resume stand for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Rodd Baxley, Fayetteville Observer
·2 min read

Duke basketball is on a slide entering March Madness, but the Blue Devils will likely be a No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

For the fifth time in program history, Duke enters the NCAA Tournament on a losing streak. The Blue Devils are 2-2 in the opening game when entering the event on a losing streak.

Duke, which has a 24-8 record, lost its regular-season finale to rival UNC before falling to NC State in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils have the 34th overall resume in the country, according to T-Rank’s Teamcast, and are 11th in the NET ranking. Duke has a 5-4 record in Quadrant 1 games, with a 6-4 record in Quad 2 opportunities. The Devils are 13-0 against Q3-Q4 opponents.

DUKE'S DISAPPOINTMENT: 'This sucks': Duke basketball lacks 'competitive fire' in ACC Tournament loss

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize.

Here are the latest NCAA Tournament projections as of Sunday night.

ESPN – No. 3 seed

Joe Lunardi has Duke as a No. 3 seed in the East Regional with No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Tennessee and No. 4 Kansas. The Blue Devils are projected to start their journey in Brooklyn.

CBS Sports – No. 4 seed

As of Sunday afternoon, Jerry Palm has the Blue Devils as a No. 4 seed in the South Regional with No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Creighton. Duke is projected to play its opening game in Brooklyn.

USA TODAY – No. 4 seed

USA TODAY believes Duke will be a No. 4 seed in the East with No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Iowa State and No. 3 Kentucky. Like ESPN and CBS Sports, USA TODAY thinks the Blue Devils will play in Brooklyn.

Bracket Matrix – No. 4 seed

The Bracket Matrix formula considers the preeminent bracketology projections from across the web and averages them out to create a composite 68-team field. Of the 122 projections tracked by the site, Duke’s average is a 3.30 seed, meaning it’s trending to be a No. 4 seed.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke March Madness bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA Tournament