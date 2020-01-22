Where does the Ducks fanbase rank among the best in the country?

The fans of Autzen Stadium are known as some of the loudest in the country, but where exactly does the Ducks fanbase rank in the nation?

Well, Matthew Barlett of Saturday Blitz compiled a list of the top-50 fanbases in college football.

He ranked the Oregon faithful at 17th in the country, citing their dynamic Nike uniforms and recent success as elevating them to the elite of modern college football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, he also mentions that Oregon is a "sturdy challenger" to Washington. I guess Barlett isn't aware that Oregon has won 13 of the previous 15 matchups against Washington because it appears that they dominate the Huskies, not challenge them.

As for the bad, Barlett claims that Oregon never reached the heights that Chip Kelly envisioned, which I suppose refers to not winning a national championship since last decade they made two national championships, won three Rose Bowls and a Fiesta Bowl.

Here's Barrett's bottom line for his ranking of Oregon.

Few programs have achieved what Oregon has in the past 20 years. The Ducks had four top-5 finishes in five years and boast one of the loudest and most intimidating atmospheres in college football. The decibel level at Autzen Stadium frequently reaches deafening levels. In many ways, Oregon and their zealous fanbase has arrived. In every way, the Ducks are a top-tier program with the on field results to back it up.

Multiple other Pac-12 teams appeared on the list: Arizona State (50th), Washington State (37th), Colorado (35th), Utah (34th), UCLA (25th), Stanford (23rd), Washington (20th) and USC (8th).

Have you ever been to a game at the Coliseum? It's an old, sleepy stadium that only gets up for big plays... which is a perfect of their fanbase.

Then, of course, this list, just like the national pundits, has an SEC skewing bias. Because, why not?

Story continues

Additionally, Ohio State was ranked as the nation's best fanbase. Oregon fans will get to dispute that ranking next season when the Buckeyes play in Autzen during week-two and the following season when the Ducks migrate to Colombus.

Where does the Ducks fanbase rank among the best in the country? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest