Where does Dolphins’ 2024 schedule rank among NFL’s toughest?

The Miami Dolphins were expected to have one of the toughest schedules in the league this past year, as their 2023 opponents had the second-highest winning percentage the year prior.

Now, as we flip the page and look to 2024, the Dolphins have a much easier road ahead of them. They have the seventh-easiest schedule in all of the NFL next season, with their opponents finishing with a .488 winning percentage in 2023.

2024 Strength of Schedule (based on 2023 regular-season records): pic.twitter.com/T50tUocm1X — Ivan Urena (@Ivan_Urena1) January 9, 2024

Unfortunately for Miami, they’ll also play 10 teams that finished the 2023 season with a winning record. While the Dolphins had a solid record this past year, they struggled to beat winning teams, so this could be a problem for them again in 2024.

A lot of things can change between now and when these games kick off, but the Dolphins can’t take a light schedule easily. They need to attack every game like it’s an elimination game because we’ve seen just how important it is for the aqua and orange to play home games at Hard Rock Stadium.

