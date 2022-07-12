Where does DJ Uiagalelei rank among ACC starting quarterbacks?

For the first time in a long time, Clemson will not be recognized as having one of the top starting signal-callers in the ACC heading into a season.

The Tigers enter the 2022 season with rising junior DJ Uiagalelei at the helm, and despite being a preseason Heisman favorite last year, he didn’t quite live up to the lofty expectations.

Taking over for Trevor Lawrence in 2021, the former five-star recruit completed 55.6% of his passes for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

With Uiagalelei’s struggles last year and the abundance of quarterback talent in the ACC, including Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke and NC State’s Devin Leary, many analysts and reporters don’t regard Uiagalelei as one of the top signal-callers in the 14-team conference.

Add in the arrival of five-star freshman Cade Klubnik, and there’s a real conversation about a potential quarterback battle if the Tigers’ offense doesn’t improve as the season prolongs.

As the college football season rapidly approaches, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford recently took a closer look at the ACC’s starting quarterbacks and ranked them.

Largely basing the rankings on end-of-the-year projections, here is where Crawford believes each signal-caller stacks up.

Riley Leonard, Duke

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 37 of 62, 381 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 113 of 188, 1,468 yards, 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions; 372 yards rushing, four touchdowns

Grant Wells, Virginia Tech

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 294 of 444, 3,535 yards, 16 touchdowns, 13 interceptions

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 7 of 10, 89 yards, one touchdown

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 123 of 234, 1,445 yards, nine touchdowns, four interceptions; 781 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 122 of 194, 1,539 yards, 15 touchdowns, six interceptions; 530 yards rushing, seven touchdowns

Story continues

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 stats: 208 of 374, 2,246 yards, 9 touchdowns, 10 interceptions; 105 rushes, 308 yards, four touchdowns

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 52 of 96, 914 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions; 322 yards rushing, five touchdowns

Kedon Slovis, Pittsburgh

(AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)

2021 stats: 193 of 297, 2,513 yards, 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2021 statistics: 299 of 508, 4,228 yards, 39 touchdowns, 14 interceptions; 364 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 326 of 500, 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions; 98 rushes, 251 yards, nine touchdowns

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 209 of 337, 2,941 yards, 19 touchdowns, six interceptions; 173 rushes, 1,031 yards, 20 touchdowns

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

2021 statistics: 202 of 324, 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions

Devin Leary, NC State

Ken Ruinard / staff

2021 stats: 283 of 431, 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns, five interceptions

[mm-video type=video id=01g7sewet2nj8wfcgjn4 playlist_id=01fvdd1xkgcx6zr5s5 player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g7sewet2nj8wfcgjn4/01g7sewet2nj8wfcgjn4-b5f2fc55fca9fbc569b69b702ea1478a.jpg][listicle id=3149]

1

1

1

1

1

1