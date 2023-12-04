Where does Dillon Gabriel rank among the best quarterbacks in Oklahoma History?

Dillon Gabrieljust wrapped up his final season as an Oklahoma Sooner, entering the transfer portal to pursue other options. Gabriel finished his Oklahoma career with 6,828 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on 66% passing.

His yardage and touchdown total put him in the top six in OU history. So, where does he rank among the greats that played this prestigious position in Norman? One that has produced four Heisman winners.

He also only played two seasons in the Crimson and Cream. So where would he rank among Oklahoma’s best quarterbacks all-time? Let’s take a look.

J.C. Watts

This might be the controversial pick. Watts played for the Sooners from 1976-1980. His passing numbers in the Wishbone offense weren’t great. He threw for 1,917 yards, 8 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

But he played a big part in making the engine go. He rushed for 1,322 yards and 34 touchdowns. During his two-year stint as the starter, he finished with a career record of 22-3 which ranks No. 11 all-time in program history and Oklahoma won two conference championships.

Dillon Gabriel

It’s hard for me to put Gabriel much higher than this. We talked about his numbers, but he also went 16-9 as a starter. He won no conference or national championship, either.

But the numbers are impressive. It’s not right that a quarterback is docked for team failures, but that’s just how it is for that position. Also, being in the top 10 at a program like Oklahoma isn’t bad at all. It’s time fans start showing him the respect he deserves.

Steve Davis

I know people are going to go crazy about this one. I understand how great he was but remember this is who I want to run my team. The wishbone is great but not something I would want to run now. Still, you have to give him flowers.

Davis was a part of four conference championships and two national titles. He went 32-1 as a starter. He finished with 2,058 yards and 27 touchdowns. There’s no doubt he’s the greatest winner in program history.

Landry Jones got a lot of flak in his time in Norman, and it just doesn’t make sense. Landry is Oklahoma’s statistical leader in just about every major category. He went 39-11 in his career, which is the most wins in program history.

He led the Sooners to two conference championships but never made it to the big one. He threw for 16,646 yards, 123 touchdowns, and 52 interceptions.

Josh Heupel

Again, not another player who is going to wow you with stats. Heupel spent two seasons in Norman where he threw for 6,852 yards, 50 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

He led the Sooners to one conference championship and a national championship. Most importantly, he let the world know Oklahoma was back.

Now, we have to start getting picky. Jalen Hurts only spent one year in Norman but he finished with a conference championship and playoff berth. He also finished as the runner-up to the Heisman Trophy.

In his lone season, he threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. It was one of the all-time great single seasons.

Jason White’s career is a big “what if” due to his injuries. Still, he won a Heisman trophy and was a part of three conference championships. He also took Oklahoma to two national championship games.

White finished with 7,922 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions.

Maybe the best pure thrower in program history. Sam Bradford won the Heisman, two conference championships, and played for a national championship.

He threw for 8,403 yards, 88 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. If he doesn’t get hurt in 2009, the Sooners might have won their eighth national title.

Kyler Murray is the best player to ever play the position for OU. But he only spent one season as the starter in Norman. Still, that season was special. He won a conference championship, a Heisman, and made the playoffs.

He completed 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns. If only he had a halfway decent defense.

Is there really any other choice? Baker Mayfield brought life back into a program that had gone stale. He led the Sooners to three conference championships and two playoff games.

He won a Heisman trophy and finished with 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also went 33-6 as a starting quarterback.

Many fans will never forgive Lincoln Riley for not getting Mayfield a championship and will always cringe remembering that Rose Bowl. I know I won’t.

