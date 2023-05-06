Where does Deshaun Watson’s average salary rank among QBs after Lamar Jackson extension?

When the Cleveland Browns completed a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans, they made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. However, a plethora of quarterbacks have been paid since that deal. While Watson is still the only quarterback to receive a fully guaranteed contract, he is not the highest-paid player in the NFL. After the contract that Lamar Jackson signed with the Baltimore Ravens, where does Watson’s contract stand among the other quarterbacks in the NFL?

Here we look at the top-ten highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL and where Watson stands among the rest of the pack. We will be looking at the average per year the quarterbacks are set to make.

10. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Average salary per year: $37.5 million

T-9: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Average per year: $40 million

T-9: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Average per year: $40 million

T-9: Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

Average per year: $40 million

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

Average per year: $43 million

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Average per year: $45 million

6. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Average per year: $46 million

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Average per year: $46.1 million

4. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Average per year: $49 million

3. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Average per year: $50.272 million

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Average per year: $51 million

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Browns Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson

(AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Average per year: $52 million

