Where does Deshaun Watson’s average salary rank among QBs after Lamar Jackson extension?
When the Cleveland Browns completed a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans, they made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. However, a plethora of quarterbacks have been paid since that deal. While Watson is still the only quarterback to receive a fully guaranteed contract, he is not the highest-paid player in the NFL. After the contract that Lamar Jackson signed with the Baltimore Ravens, where does Watson’s contract stand among the other quarterbacks in the NFL?
Here we look at the top-ten highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL and where Watson stands among the rest of the pack. We will be looking at the average per year the quarterbacks are set to make.
10. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Average salary per year: $37.5 million
T-9: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles
Average per year: $40 million
T-9: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Average per year: $40 million
T-9: Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Average per year: $40 million
Average per year: $43 million
7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Average per year: $45 million
6. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Average per year: $46 million
5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Average per year: $46.1 million
4. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Average per year: $49 million
3. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Average per year: $50.272 million
2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Average per year: $51 million
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Average per year: $52 million
