Where does Derek Carr’s average salary rank among QBs after Jalen Hurts extension?

The Philadelphia Eagles reset the market at quarterback in a landmark contract extension with Jalen Hurts, and it’s beginning to make Derek Carr’s deal with the New Orleans Saints look like a bargain. Other young quarterbacks in line for paydays include Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals). As more and more of these standout passers get paid, Carr’s average annual salary is going to get passed up. When all’s said and done he’ll probably rank 13th or 14th around the league.

For now, though, here’s where Carr stands compared to his peers around the NFL:

11. Derek Carr

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Team: New Orleans Saints

AAV: $37.5 million (Four-year, $150M contract).

T-8. Matthew Stafford

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Los Angeles Rams

AAV: $40 million (Four-year, $160M contract)

T-8. Dak Prescott

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Team: Dallas Cowboys

AAV: $40 million (Four-year, $160M contract)

T-8. Daniel Jones

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Team: New York Giants

AAV: $40 million (Four-year, $160M contract)

7. Josh Allen

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Team: Buffalo Bills

AAV: $43 million (Six-year, $258M deal)

6. Patrick Mahomes

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

AAV: $45 million (10-year, $450M deal)

5. Deshaun Watson

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Team: Cleveland Browns

AAV: $46 million (5-year, $230M deal)

4. Kyler Murray

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Team: Arizona Cardinals

AAV: $46.1 million (5-year, $230.5M deal)

3. Russell Wilson

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Denver Broncos

AAV: $49 million (5-year, $245M deal)

2. Aaron Rodgers

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Team: Green Bay Packers

AAV: $50.27 million (5-year, $150.815M deal)

1. Jalen Hurts

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

AAV: $51 million (5-year, $255M deal)

Contract figures via OverTheCap.com.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire