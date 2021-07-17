Where does Dan Mullen’s playing career rank against other FBS coaches?

Though there are some (exceedingly rare) exceptions, almost all college and professional football coaches at least played the game at the college level. Florida coach Dan Mullen is among that crowd, though his collegiate playing career wasn’t particularly noteworthy.

Born in Pennsylvania but a graduate of high school in New Hampshire, Mullen returned to his birth state to attend Division III Ursinus College. He joined the football team as a junior and lettered as a tight end his final two years in college in 1992 and 1993.

He may not have played at a very high level of college football, but his playing career was good enough to rank 73rd among the 130 FBS coaches in these rankings from ESPN.

A New Hampshire native, Mullen attended Ursinus College, a Division III program in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. He was a first-team all-conference tight end for Ursinus, where he started two seasons.

Mullen’s coaching career began immediately after he graduated college, joining Wagner as a receivers coach while also earning his Master’s Degree.

Though he only played two years of football beyond high school, the First Team All-Centennial Conference honor was a nice way for Mullen to end his playing career. However, it seems fairly apparent that coaching was always Mullen’s true calling.