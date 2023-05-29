Where does Commanders’ Sam Howell rank among NFL starting quarterbacks?

Where would you rank Sam Howell among the list of the 32 NFL starting quarterbacks?

Pro Football Focus took the challenge in the last week ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks. They did not exhibit much confidence in their evaluation of the Commanders’ second year quarterback from North Carolina.

Put it this way, PFF even ranked Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young ahead of Howell, though Young has not even take a snap in a preseason game.

What was the PFF rationale for ranking Howell 27th?

Another almost total gamble, Howell was given one game late last season to audition for the starting job and performed well in it. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 35 yards and another score. Howell was seen as a legitimate prospect before sliding all the way to the fifth round of the 2022 draft, but expecting anything above this would be wildly optimistic.

Of course, we all know that PFF ranked Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes at the very top of their list. The other quarterbacks in the top five were Josh Allen (Bills), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Justin Herbert (Chargers), and Aaron Rodgers (Jets).

As for the Commanders’ Howell? Bryce Young (Panthers) was 25th, Jordan Love (Packers) 26th, and Howell came in at 27th. PFF had Baker Mayfield behind Howell at 28th.

Next in line is the quarterback Howell will face in next season’s opening week when the Commanders battle the Cardinals led by Colt McCoy. The other three quarterbacks ranked behind Howell were C.J. Stroud (Texans) at 30th, Desmond Ridder (Falcons) 31st, and Anthony Richardson (Colts) 32nd.

