Where does Commanders QB Jayden Daniels situation rank among recent rookie quarterbacks?

Whoever the Washington Commanders drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft was entering a good situation as a rookie. That’s not always the case for a team picking that high.

Washington’s situation is unique. The Commanders have a new owner, general manager and coaching staff. GM Adam Peters was busy in free agency, adding talent to a 4-13 roster. On Thursday, Washington selected Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall as its quarterback.

Daniels enters a good situation as a rookie. In addition to the Commanders having several talented offensive weapons, new head coach Dan Quinn built his coaching staff on supporting a rookie quarterback. Quinn hired four former quarterbacks on the offensive staff, led by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

So, how does Daniels’s situation compare to other rookie passers and some in recent years?

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked 15 recent rookie quarterbacks drafted in Rounds 1-3 over the past three seasons based on the situation they entered as rookies.

Daniels came in at No. 4:

Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury didn’t necessarily mesh well with his last dual-threat investment, Kyler Murray. But he’s familiar with mobile types, and Daniels will also have the benefit of learning under new assistant Brian Johnson, who helped Jalen Hurts’ growth in Philly. Most importantly, he’ll have proven safety valves like Terry McLaurin and Austin Ekeler as part of his Day 1 lineup.

This is fair. He ranked Texans QB C.J. Stroud No. 1, which isn’t necessarily true. Stroud was so good as a rookie he made those around him better. At this time, one year ago, no one believed Stroud was entering a desirable situation as a rookie. He made it that way.

Daniels has some excellent offensive weapons, but there will still be concerns about the offensive line, particularly at left tackle.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire