Where does the Commanders’ offseason rank among all NFL teams?

The Washington Commanders entered into the 2023 NFL offseason in a much different position than the other 31 teams.

Owner Daniel Snyder put the team up for sale in late-2022, meaning Washington could be limited in pursuing any big-ticket free agents, including another big swing at the quarterback position.

Head coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders weren’t limited by ownership this offseason, and it showed when Washington agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension with franchise-tagged defensive tackle Daron Payne. The Commanders were also somewhat aggressive in the early stages of free agency, signing offensive linemen Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, linebacker Cody Barton and claiming cornerback Cameron Dantzler off waivers.

Gates and Wylie are solid players who will upgrade Washington’s offensive line. Some wondered if the Commanders could take a big swing at Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown, who played under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. That didn’t happen as Bieniemy and Washington chose Kansas City’s other offensive tackle [Wylie], and Brown landed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Commanders’ big quarterback this offseason was signing Brissett to push/mentor Sam Howell.

Barton isn’t really an upgrade for Washington. At best, he’s a straight-up swap for Cole Holcomb, who the Commanders allowed to sign with the Steelers on a three-year deal.

Washington added secondary help in the 2023 NFL draft and depth on the offensive line, running back and at defensive end.

CBS Sports recently ranked and graded every NFL team’s offseason up until this point. The Commanders ranked No. 25 with a “C” grade, offering the following explanation:

The foundations are improving bit by bit: OT Andrew Wylie is a reasonably priced upgrade at right tackle after an underrated Chiefs run, OG Nick Gates adds competition on the interior, and DT Daron Payne’s extension ensures Ron Rivera’s front will stay formidable. But then there’s the latest, predictably middling QB swing: Jacoby Brissett is a quality spot starter, but if his arrival spells the end of any splashier pursuit for Sam Howell competition, well, better luck next year.

Is it really fair to criticize Washington for giving the talented Howell a chance? No one really knows if the Commanders wanted to pursue an expensive veteran such as Derek Carr and were told no due to the ownership situation. And no team knows Howell quite like Washington does — for better or worse.

It’s up to Howell to prove the Commanders right.

