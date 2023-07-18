Where does Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy rank in NFL?

Pro Football Focus, in the last several days, ranked the top ten offensive coordinators in the NFL.

Did Commanders new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy make the list?

Washington head coach Ron Rivera dismissed former offensive coordinator Scott Turner shortly following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Washington had finished 8-8-1, and the offense struggled, finishing 24th in the NFL, averaging 18.9 points per game.

The Commanders consequently went looking for a new offensive coordinator, and Kansas City Chief head coach Andy Reid actively campaigned for Bieniemy to be hired elsewhere. Commanders Wire was on top of that development, early in the process asking if Andy Reid was nudging Bieniemy out of Kansas City to replace him with Matt Nagy.

PFF, in ranking the top ten offensive coordinators in the NFL, has Bieniemy at No. 6.

Consistently overlooked, Eric Bienemy takes over Washington’s offense: Bienemy has been passed over for head coaching opportunities but now gets a chance to prove his value with the Commanders.

Frankly, isn’t it virtually impossible to rank these coordinators? Take Bieniemy, for example. Bieniemy may be the very best coordinator in the game today. But who knows? After all, he became the Chiefs offensive coordinator the very season Patrick Mahomes became the starter.

PFF echoes this very honest dilemma:

One of the most difficult evaluations out there, Eric Bienemy, has become an annual discussion point as he gets consistently overlooked in head coaching searches. We know Andy Reid is an incredible offensive mind in Kansas City, and we know Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the game. So how good Bienemy is within his role as coordinator is an open question, so much so that he felt he needed to prove he can thrive outside of their influence in Washington. Unfair as it may be, this season could be one that makes or breaks Bienemy’s reputation as a coordinator.

