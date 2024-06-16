Where does Commanders center Tyler Biadasz rank among the NFL’s best in 2024?

The Washington Commanders had stability at center from 2018 until midway through the 2021 season, when Chase Roullier broke his fibula and missed the rest of the season.

The good news was that he was back healthy for the next season. Unfortunately, in a Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions, Roullier suffered an MCL tear in his right knee and missed the remainder of the season. He would never play again, retiring last summer.

When Roullier was out with injuries, Washington tried several players at center. Whether it was due to more injuries or ineffectiveness, the Commanders could never replace Roullier.

This offseason, signing a veteran center was important for new general manager Adam Peters, with a rookie quarterback expected to come on board. As soon as free agency opened, Washington came to terms with former Dallas center Tyler Biadasz. Baidasz would follow Dan Quinn to Washington.

In four years with the Cowboys, Baidasz started 53 games. He took over midway through his rookie season and never relinquished the job. Signing him was a no-brainer for the Commanders.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked every starting center ahead of the 2024 NFL season and ranked Biadasz at No. 13.

The former Pro Bowler carved out a nice role for himself as a three-year starter with the Cowboys before joining their NFC East rival Commanders in the offseason. His 68.6 overall grade in 2023 was a career high, despite his allowing 25 pressures — the most of his NFL career.

Biadasz’s replacement, Brock Hoffman, is ranked 32nd.

Quinn feels good about Biadasz, having competed against him every day in practice for the past three years. He even gave him a nickname that Biadasz approved.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire