Where does Colts’ wide receiver unit land in PFF’s rankings?

Pro Football Focus put together its ranking of all 32 wide receiver units. Their feelings about the Colts’ wide receivers are a bit mixed, ranking them 22nd on this list – in the bottom third of the NFL – but calling the group “impressive.”

“The Colts all of a sudden have an impressive wide receiver room. Michael Pittman Jr. returns to take on the “X” role, from which he earned receiving grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons. Rookie Adonai Mitchell could play a big part as a vertical-stretching flanker on the outside with Josh Downs, who earned a 71.0 receiving grade in 2023 as the main slot player.”

Perhaps, and I can only speculate on this, PFF sees the potential of this unit for the Colts, but for the time being, has them ranked lower because this is still a relatively inexperienced group with Josh Downs entering Year 2 and Adonai Mitchell not yet having played an NFL snap.

However, there is a lot to like about this trio. Michael Pittman has provided the Colts’ offense with a steady presence for several seasons, continuing to produce regardless of what the quarterback or coaching situation looks like.

Pittman has caught over 71 percent of his career targets and has eclipsed 1,000 yards in two of the last three seasons, falling just short in 2022 with 925 yards.

Downs provides the offense with a slot presence and is coming off an impressive rookie season. Downs would catch 72 percent of his targets in 2023, totaling 771 yards and two touchdowns.

He would rank seventh among all receivers in yards from the slot and sixth among rookies in total receiving yards. Oftentimes it is during a player’s second NFL season when we see them make their biggest developmental leap with the added comfortability they have in the system.

“That comes with understanding the offense more,” said Downs about heading into his second season. “Just knowing what the other receivers, even the tight end running, and then knowing the run game better as well.

“And then just having a year under your belt. You know the level of competition that you’re going to go against now and you see what type of players you’re playing against each and every week.”

The potential X-factor for this wide receiver unit, however, is Mitchell, who can take this group from good to truly dynamic.

With Mitchell’s 4.34 speed, he brings a different element to the Colts’ offense, adding another vertical presence to it. This ability will not only generate big plays for Mitchell, but it will open up opportunities for Pittman and Downs as well, both over the middle and on underneath routes.

However, it’s not as if winning downfield is all Mitchell can do either. He is a well-versed route runner, allowing him to win and make an impact at all levels of the field.

“You bring in AD and he’s very talented,” said Pittman. “Everything he does is so natural. I think he brings something extra that we didn’t have before. I’m learning stuff from him that I didn’t know before. Just the way he moves and the way he sets up moves. I think he’s elevating everybody.

“He’s all about football. We are always talking about concepts, routes, releases, set up moves. He’s all ball 24/7.”

Earlier this offseason, GM Chris Ballard described the importance of putting playmakers around Anthony Richardson. While ultimately, it will be Richardson’s play that determines the ceiling for the Colts’ offense, with players like Pittman, Downs, and Mitchell around him in Shane Steichen’s offense, it’s not as if he has to shoulder the playmaking burden all on his own.

Also, a part of the Colts’ wide receiver room is Alec Pierce, who may be relegated to WR4 this season with the addition of Mitchell but wants to showcase that he can impact the game in a variety of ways and not only as a vertical threat. His ability to do this will be important for him when it comes to earning playing time–as the old saying goes, “the more you can do.”

The Colts have Anthony Gould as well, a fifth-round pick, who could handle return duties this season and be utilized on offense as a motion man and getting the ball on designed touches in space where his YAC-ability can be put to good use. Not to be forgotten about his Ashton Dulin, who is working his way back from an ACL injury and has been a core special teams player for the Colts.

PFF’s top five in these rankings included San Francisco at the top, followed by Miami, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Houston.

