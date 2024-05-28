Where does Colts Braden Smith rank among PFF’s list of top OTs?

Pro Football Focus put together its list of the top 32 offensive tackles in football ahead of the 2024 season. Coming at No. 15 was the Colts’ Braden Smith.

At the top of the list was Trent Williams, followed by Tristan Wirfs and Penei Sewell. Just in front of Smith at Nos. 13 and 14 were Taylor Moton and Taylor Decker.

Here is what PFF had to say about Smith:

“Although he struggled to stay on the field and played just 575 snaps, Smith played his best football in 2023. He earned career highs both in overall grade (84.3) and run-blocking grade (90.1), with the latter ranking behind only Penei Sewell among right tackles.”

Smith was limited to just 10 games last season, dealing with a hip injury and a nagging knee injury. However, when on the field, he was still very effective at right tackle for the Colts.

Smith didn’t allow a single sack, even though he was never quite 100 percent. Out of all tackles, he ranked sixth in pass-blocking efficiency. In the run game, the Colts’ offense would average 4.6 yards per rush with Smith on the field but only 3.9 yards per attempt without him.

Smith wasn’t participating in OTAs last week as he is still recovering from offseason knee surgery. When Smith spoke with reporters at the beginning of May, he didn’t get into specifics on what the surgery was for or give a timeline on when he’d be back on the field, but he is in a “better spot.”

“Coming out of the offseason, had successful surgery,” said Smith when meeting with reporters. “Had some stuff, you know, did some rehab this offseason, feel like I’m in a pretty good spot. Strength is coming back. Just making sure I can get through the season healthy and make sure we’re being smart with things.”

With Smith fully healthy, the Colts should have one of the better offensive line units in football last season. Even with Smith dealing with injuries, the Colts would rank top 10 in both pressure rate and yards per carry.

Of course, adding playmakers around Anthony Richardson is important, and the Colts made sure to do so by drafting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the second round. However, as GM Chris Ballard mentioned, consistent success for Richardson and the offense as a whole starts up front.

“Block and protect,” said GM Chris Ballard. “Just look through the league, just look through the playoff teams and they all can block and protect. I think that’s critical. So that’s one.

“I remember Andrew (Luck) used to tell me all the time, ‘Chris, let’s get me protected. Give me guys who can catch it and get to the right spot, and I’ll make the rest work.’ Most of the good ones that’s how they roll. Do you want the superstar out there? Absolutely. But protection, to me, is always first and foremost.”

