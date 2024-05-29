Where does Colts Bernhard Raimann rank among PFF’s top OTs?

Pro Football Focus put together its list of the top 32 offensive tackles heading into the 2024 season. At No. 16 was Colts’ left tackle Bernhard Raimann.

At the top of the list was Trent Williams, followed by Tristan Wirfs and Penei Sewell. Just in front of Raimann at Nos. 14 and 15 were Taylor Decker and teammate Braden Smith. Just behind Raimann were Green Bay’s Zach Tom at No. 17 and the Jets’ Morgan Moses at No. 18.

Here is what PFF had to say about Raimann:

“Following a strong finish to his rookie campaign, many expected a breakout season from Raimann in 2023. The Austrian left tackle did not disappoint. After giving up pressure on 6.8% of pass plays in 2022, Raimann improved this rate to 5.8% in his second season, as his 81.3 pass-blocking grade ranked ninth among all tackles in the NFL.”

As PFF noted, following a strong rookie season in 2022, Raimann took that Year 2 leap that so many successful NFL players make.

He played 1,012 snaps for the Colts, surrendering just four sacks and 34 pressures. Out of 50 eligible tackles, Raimann ranked 20th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency metric and was 12th in run-blocking grade.

“Obviously, still, lots to work on,” Raimann said after the season via the Indy Star. “Progress has been made, but shoot, you play offensive line, it’s never good enough. There’s always ways to improve. You try to be the best version for your teammates; you can’t have those bad games. You’ve got to be better than that.”

Of course, adding additional playmaking around second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson is important, but as GM Chris Ballard said, step No. 1 is to “block and protect.”

The Colts are set up very well to do that in 2024. Along with Raimann, they return all five starters from an offensive line unit last season that ranked top 10 in both yards per rush and pressure rate allowed.

