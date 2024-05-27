Where does College Wires rank Ryan Day among best coaches in college football?

Say what you will about Ohio State football head coach, Ryan Day, but he’s winning at a clip hardly any other coach currently in charge of a college program. He has yet to win a national championship, but has a couple of Big Ten titles, three College Football Playoff appearances, including one CFP title game appearance, and has one whale of a team coming back to compete in 2024.

But where does Day rank when comparing him to other college coaches? Not many media outlets have him on top, but most have him hanging around somewhere in the top five to ten.

Our colleagues over at College Sports Wire took a stab at ranking the current FBS head coaches and had Day at No. 5 overall. According to Patrick Conn:

“Even if Ryan Day was “’born on third base’” as former rival head coach Jim Harbaugh stated in reference to Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes coach has kept the Scarlet and Gray at the top of the college football world. Day has compiled a career record of 56-8 and came within a field goal of playing for a national championship in 2022. With five straight top 10 finishes, all that is missing is beating Michigan (who Day is 1-3 against) and securing another national title.”

So who does Conn have above Day? Not that we’re one to throw stones, but you’ll likely have a beef with some of the top four because the accomplishments don’t measure up. At No. 4 is Steve Sarkisian of Texas, Oregon’s Dan Lanning at No.3, Kyle Whittingham of Utah at No. 2, and Georgia’s Kirby Smart taking the top spot.

We can agree with Smart, but really none of the others. But, hey, it’s an opinion piece, so it is what it is.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire