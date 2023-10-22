Where does Clemson football go from here? Dabo Swinney has tall task to motivate, fix team

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Clemson football has a set of specific goals at the start of each season. Over the years, the language has changed — "win the division" went away with conference divisions, and "win the bowl" became something else as Clemson went further than a bowl game — but the overall themes are the same. These days, the Tigers' goals are to win the opener, win 10-plus games, win the conference, win the state and win the closer.

The first three of those are already off the table. Clemson (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is reeling after a 28-20 loss in double overtime to Miami on Saturday. Entering the game, there was a very outside chance that the Tigers could sneak into the ACC title game if some other teams experienced a late collapse. After a third conference loss, the chances are near zero.

The record could easily get worse. Clemson still has two games against ranked opponents — North Carolina and Notre Dame — ahead of it. The Tigers haven't lost more than three games since 2011, when they went 10-4. They haven't lost more than four since 2010, when they finished 6-7.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, a master motivator and notable rah-rah guy, has a tremendous task ahead of him to keep the season on the rails. With its biggest goals off the table, a Clemson team that spoke openly before the season about contending for a national title is running out of things to play for.

Prior the Miami loss, Swinney had repeatedly said that Clemson was just a few plays away from being unbeaten. The message seemed to be that there were a few fluky plays separating the Tigers from hitting their every goal. Clemson wasn't losing to Duke and Florida State, it was losing to itself.

After Saturday's defeat, however, Swinney was almost refreshingly honest: "We got what we deserved."

There it was, finally. Clemson's mistakes — catastrophic fumbles, poor on-field decision-making, et cetera — have ceased to be flukes. They are trends, and they have to be sorted out if Clemson is to avoid its worst season in over a decade.

There was a different postgame Swinney statement that raised an eyebrow — excluding the unfortunate crack about mental health. He said he didn't feel the team was undisciplined, mostly because it hasn't had a lot of penalties But what are 10 lost fumbles on the season, sloppy offensive line play, nearly drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a defensive stop that still resulted in a game-tying field goal and more if not a lack of discipline?

COLUMN: After debacle at Miami, Clemson football is stumbling toward a finish not seen since 2010

Clemson has to find something to play for and a way to minimize its critical errors. Swinney knows it.

"I'm responsible," Swinney said. "I've got to pick them up. It's hurt group of guys in there. I know they care. They work their butts off. Nobody wants to win more than them, and it's just unfortunate. It's football. This is one of those years that we just can't seem to get out of our own way."

