Where does Clemson baseball project in early Field of 64?

Things are rolling right along for coach Erik Bakich in his second season as Clemson head coach.

For the second straight week, Bakich has the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the nation by every major poll, including the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

With more than half of the regular season complete, Clemson enters the week of April 8 at 28-3 overall following a three-game sweep of Notre Dame in conference play. Only No. 1 Arkansas (27-3 overall) is ranked ahead of the Tigers in the polls.

Including this weekend’s scheduled three-game series against NC State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, there are still six more weeks left in the regular season before the annual ACC Baseball Tournament, scheduled for May 21-26 at Charlotte’s Truist Field.

With a nod toward the future, On3 sports has taken a look around the college baseball landscape for an early projection of the field of 64 teams for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. Given what they’ve accomplished thus far, Clemson being projected to host a Regional is a no-brainer.

Per On3:

“Clemson looks like the class of the ACC right now, though it won’t be easy down the stretch. The Tigers are currently 28-3, 10-2 in the ACC, and have the No. 1 RPI in the nation. Joining Clemson in their regional is Northeastern, Georgia Southern and Saint Thomas.”

Things can always change, but with how dominant the Tigers have been and their current position in the polls, Clemson would be in line to host a Super Regional, if it were to advance that far.

The Tigers haven’t advanced past the Regional round of the postseason since 2010 when they defeated Alabama to reach the College World Series under former coach Jack Leggett.

As a team, Clemson is batting .292 this season while averaging 8.3 runs per game. They have an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of .916. On the mound, the Tigers have a collective 3.91 staff ERA, good for third best in the ACC. Opponents are batting .231 against Clemson pitching.

The team’s 28-3 start is its best since 2002, the same year the Tigers finished one win shy of reaching the College World Series championship game.

Clemson hosts USC Upstate at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire