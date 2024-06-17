Where does Chris Simms rank Jets QB Aaron Rodgers in his top 40?

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers played all of four snaps in his debut season with the team before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. We all know the story by now. With minicamp in the books, Rodgers is about three months away from getting a chance to play his first full game as a Jet when the team travels to San Francisco to meet the 49ers on September 9. Rodgers is still talented, but there’s going to be concern about a 40-year-old quarterback coming off a major injury. How does that affect him at least in terms of preseason rankings?

Chris Simms of NBC Sports recently shared his annual project of ranking his top 40 quarterbacks. Where does Rodgers land for Simms?

The answer is Rodgers lands at No. 14 overall. That may feel a little fair because of the injury. However, a healthy Rodgers can still be argued as a top-ten quarterback. Even with perhaps some slipping during the 2022 season with the Packers, Rodgers is still only three years removed from winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. The con is again the fact that Rodgers has not played a full game since the 2022 season. He also likely will see very little, if any, action in the preseason. So all eyes will be on September 9 in San Francisco.

You can check out Simms’ full list of top 40 quarterbacks here and argue if Rodgers should be higher or lower than No. 14.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire