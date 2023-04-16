Where does Chris Ballard rank among NFL GMs?

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is approaching the most vital part of the offseason with the 2023 NFL draft coming up as he looks to turn the organization around.

What the roster will look like after the draft is anyone’s guess, but Ballard certainly needs to hit his picks more than usual. While his seat isn’t scalding, it’s unlikely he survives another poor season leading the Colts.

In NFL.com’s general manager rankings, he came in at No. 18.

The Colts are a long way from having one of football’s best rosters during the Philip Rivers season. They invested in an offensive line that atrophied. The receiving corps is below average. Most veterans acquired last offseason (Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore, Rodney McLeod, Yannick Ngakoue) are gone. The defensive line and Jonathan Taylor provide something to build off, but all the swinging and missing at quarterback has overshadowed some foul-tip outs elsewhere on the roster.

It’s been a far fall from when Ballard was considered one of the top general managers in the game. The constant carousel at the quarterback position will do that, and it’s been long overdue for the team to commit to a younger option.

The draft could very well make or break Ballard’s tenure with the Colts. If they show enough promise and optimism during the 2023 season, his employment is likely safe.

But if the Colts stumble and fail to show any development, this could be the final time Ballard appears on one of these lists.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire