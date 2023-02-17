Where does Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win rank among highest scoring Super Bowls?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles managed some serious point-scoring during their Super Bowl LVII shootout. The two explosive offenses combined for a whopping 73 points scored through four quarters. Where does that performance rank among the highest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history? Let’s just say, it has rearranged the previous top-3.

Below you can find a look at the new top-10 in the wake of Super Bowl LVII:

Super Bowl XXIX: 49ers 49, Chargers 26 (75 points scored)

Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 (74 points scored)

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 (73 points scored}

Super Bowl XXXVII: Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21 (69 points scored), Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys 52, Bills 17 (69 points scored)

Super Bowl XIII: Steelers 35, Cowboys 31 (66 points scored)

Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens 34, 49ers 31 (65 points scored), Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers 55, Broncos 10 (65 points scored)

Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (62 points scored)

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Patriots 32, Panthers 29 (61 points scored), Super Bowl XXVI: Washington 37, Bills 24 (61 points scored)

Super Bowl XXI: Giants 39, Broncos 20 (59 points scored)

