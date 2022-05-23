Where does Cam Akers rank among the best RBs under 25 years old?

Cam Akers has all the potential to become a top running back in the NFL. He was on the verge of breaking out late in the 2020 season when he helped carry the Rams into the playoffs, but a torn Achilles last July forced him to sit out most of 2021.

He showed some power and explosiveness in the playoffs this past season after miraculously returning to the field six months after tearing his Achilles, but it didn’t translate to much production. He averaged just 2.6 yards per carry on 67 attempts last postseason, totaling 172 yards on the ground.

That hasn’t deterred Peter Schrager from putting Akers among the best running backs under 25 years old. On “Good Morning Football” Monday, Schrager ranked Akers third in that group, behind only Jonathan Taylor and Najee Harris.

The Cam Akers hate on Twitter is real. Jeesh. https://t.co/5MXE3HycM2 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 23, 2022

Schrager angered some fans by putting Akers ahead of Javonte Williams and D’Andre Swift, as well as Antonio Gibson, David Montgomery and Josh Jacobs. But when healthy, Akers is one of the best young backs in football.

This is a highly competitive group of players, though. James Robinson didn’t crack the top five, and many have forgotten about Clyde Edwards-Helaire after his disappointing, injury-filled 2021 season.

Some of the best running backs in the league are at least 25 years old, including Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb and Joe Mixon, but the future at the position is in this group of players who have yet to reach their 25th birthday. Taylor led the league in rushing by a mile, and Harris ranked fourth with 1,200 yards as a rookie.

Akers only has 628 yards rushing in his career (14 games) but he averaged 136 yards from scrimmage in the 2020 playoffs as a rookie. His skill set makes him a well-rounded weapon for the Rams, and after a full offseason of work in 2022, he should be in for a big year.

