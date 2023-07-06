Where does BYU’s recruitment of quarterbacks stand after commitment from Carson Su’esu’e?

Granger High quarterback Carson Su’esu’e committed to BYU on Wednesday as part of the Cougars’ 2024 recruiting class. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU added another commitment for its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday evening.

This one came from three-star athlete Carson Su’esu’e, as first reported by ESPN 960.

Su’esu’e is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback for Granger High who previously played at California power De La Salle before moving to Utah for his final high school season.

Sue’su’e recently took official visits to both BYU and Utah State, and holds scholarship offers from a dozen schools, among them the aforementioned BYU and Utah State, Utah, Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Arizona State, according to 247 Sports.

He is the second quarterback commit in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class, joining Enoch Watson of Arizona.

In his first game at Granger, Su’esu’e will face Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson, a four-star prospect and Utah commit, on Aug. 11.

During his junior season at De La Salle, which employs a run-heavy offense, Su’esu’e completed 60% of his passes for 766 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception, according to MaxPreps. He also carried the ball 48 times for 155 yards and seven touchdowns.

Su’esu’e indicated during his announcement that he plans on serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before joining the program.

Su’esu’e is the eighth commitment in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class.

Could Carson Su’esu’e change positions at BYU?

Both ESPN 960’s Brandon Gurney and Cougar Sports Insider’s Jeff Hansen noted that his size and athleticism could lead to a position change once Su’esu’e is on BYU’s campus, perhaps to wide receiver/tight end or even on defense.

“Su’esu’e is athletic enough with a big enough frame that he could end up as a big-bodied receiver or tight end similar to what Neil Pau’u was for BYU,” Hansen wrote. “He’s also strong enough and fast enough that he could end up getting pulled to the defensive side of the football and play linebacker.”

Pau’u — at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds — had a similar build to Su’esu’e, and also prepped in California at Servite High.

After arriving at BYU, Pau’u switched to wide receiver — he was a two-star recruit coming out of high school — and ended up catching 123 passes for 1,484 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons at BYU.

What quarterbacks are on BYU’s radar for 2024 recruiting class?

The Cougars have offered 10 quarterbacks in this year’s recruiting class and may not be done, especially considering both Su’esu’e and Watson plan to serve missions before enrolling in school.

The highest-rated QB prospect that BYU has offered that is still uncommitted is Maealiuaki Smith, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect out of California.

The three-star recruit from Junipero Serra High in San Mateo, California, visited BYU June 9-10, then made a trip to Oklahoma State June 14-16.

Smith also holds offers from 20 schools, according to 247 Sports, among them Utah, Florida State, Miami and Michigan State as well as other Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State, Washington and Cal.

“I plan for a summer decision,” Smith told 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman on June 13. “I would like to commit by next month.”