Where does Bryce Young rank on list of top-10 College Football QB’s for 2021?

Alabama fans have recently seen some of the best quarterback play roll through Tuscaloosa. Whether it be Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa or even Mac Jones, the Crimson Tide has been spoiled with some fancy play and lots of talent at the quarterback position.

Now that Jones is in the NFL, sophomore quarterback Bryce Young will be the lead man for Alabama.

His experience is limited, and no one has much to go off of except for his high school numbers and recruiting evaluations.

USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg released a top-10 list of best college football quarterbacks heading into the 2021 season.

Young makes the list at No. 6, and there’s another SEC quarterback ahead of him. This means that Young isn’t even the best quarterback in the conference, according to this list.

6. Bryce Young, Alabama

“Young waited his turn behind Mac Jones in 2020 and is ready to take over an offense that will remain dynamic despite turnover at every position group. Unlike Jones, Young has the athleticism to bring a slightly different dimension to a system now orchestrated by Bill O’Brien. The Expectations are immense. Young has the Talent to be a superstar.”

