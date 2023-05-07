Where does Bryce Young rank among 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates?

Bryce Young will begin his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers after being selected first overall in the 2023 NFL draft by the franchise. The team’s front office has put together a quality offense, but will it be enough to earn Young the Offensive Rookie of the Year recognition?

Curt Popejoy of Draft Wire argues that Young isn’t even a top-three candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Instead, he ranks Anthony Richardson (QB, Indianapolis Colts), C.J. Stroud (QB, Houston Texans), and Bijan Robinson (RB, Atlanta Falcons) ahead of Young. The former Crimson Tide quarterback ranks No. 4 on the list.

Behind Young at fifth and sixth are WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks and WR Quentin Johnson of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Young’s offense will be headlined by wide receiver Adam Thielen and running back Miles Sanders. It certainly is a strong rookie class, but Young has the talent and the supporting cast to help him achieve national stardom in his first year.

