Where does Bryan Harsin’s salary rank in the SEC?

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s salary is $5 million dollars. Where does that rank compared to other head coaches in the SEC?

USA TODAY released the College Football Head Coach Salaries database on Thursday.

Harsin's salary is ranked as the 19th highest-earning college football coach. His buyout is currently $17,791,667.

Alabama’s Nick Saban is the highest-paid coach in college football. His salary is $9,753,221.

Next is LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. Orgeron’s salary of $9,012,917.

Florida’s Dan Mullen has the sixth-highest salary in college football and third-highest in the SEC with $7,570,000.

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher has the seventh-highest salary in the county and fourth highest in the SEC. His salary is $7,500,000.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart’s salary is ranked eighth in the country and fifth in the conference with $7,133,600.

Harsin’s $5,000,000 salary ranks seventh in the SEC and 19th in college football.

