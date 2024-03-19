Where does Brian Kelly stand in On3’s SEC head coach power rankings?

Jesse Simonton of On3 released his power rankings of the top head coaches in the SEC. Where does Brian Kelly rank out of the 16 head coaches in the conference?

Kelly comes in as the No. 2 head coach in the conference. That only puts him behind one man, Kirby Smart. This is fair because Kirby is not far removed from winning back-to-back national championships. He is also one spot above the new head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kalen DeBoer.

In his two seasons as the head coach of LSU, Kelly has won 10 games in back-to-back seasons. He went 10-4 last season and 10-3 this season. The reason why the Tigers had an extra loss two years ago is because LSU lost to Georgia in the SEC Championship.

On April 13th, we will get the first look at the 2024 LSU team as the National L Club Spring Game kicks off at 1 p.m. CT that day.

College Football SEC Head Coach Power Rankings per @JesseReSimonton👀 Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/Vf8ttnU5DK pic.twitter.com/enCUBTgnhZ — On3 (@On3sports) March 18, 2024

