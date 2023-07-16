Where does Brian Battie rank among ‘exciting’ transfer players?

Running back Brian Battie had an exciting career at USF, and he hopes to continue that trend at his new home on the Plains.

Battie rushed for 1,841 yards and 10 touchdowns during his three-year stay at South Florida. Most of those yards came last season when he recorded 175 carries for 1,185 yards and eight scores.

The fun does not stop there, as Battie is just as dangerous in the return game. Over the last three seasons, Battie has accounted for 1,427 return yards.

It is easy to see why Battie is a notable addition to the Tigers’ roster, and one college football analyst is excited to watch him play this fall.

Joe Vitale of Athlon Sports compiled a list of ten SEC transfer players that he is excited to watch this fall. Battie checks in at No. 6 on the list due to his versatility.

Battie ran for 1,186 yards at USF last year and can be a stud kick returner if Auburn chooses to use him as such. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound Battie took three kickoff returns to the house during his sophomore year alone in 2021.

Several incoming transfers that made the cut include Dominic Lovett (Missouri to Georgia), Trey Knox (Arkansas to South Carolina), and Devin Leary (NC State to Kentucky).

