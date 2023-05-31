Where does Brandon McManus rank among Broncos’ all-time best kickers?

The recent departure of kicker Brandon McManus has brought to mind other Denver Broncos kickers from the past, and where McManus ranks among them. Broncos Wire looks back at five of the best Broncos kickers of all time.

Jason Elam

Jason Elam is the best kicker in Denver Broncos history. Elam was with the Broncos during their 1997-98 Super Bowl runs. Elam kicked for Denver from 1993-2007, his longest field goal being a then-NFL record-tying 63 yards in 1998. Elam is the most prolific scorer in Broncos history, accumulating 1,786 points. Elam retired a Bronco, after spending 2008 and 2009 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Matt Prater

Matt Prater is one of the most clutch kickers in Broncos history. Prater not only had ice in his veins, he also broke the then-NFL record 63-yard kick with a 64-yard boot against the Tennessee Titans. Prater was money on game-winning kicks during the Tim Tebow era in 2011, and he ranks fourth on the Broncos’ all-time scoring list.

Brandon McManus

McManus was a reliable kicker for the Denver Broncos, particularly early in his career. He is second on the all-time Broncos points list, behind only Jason Elam. McManus was the second kicker to win a Super Bowl in orange and blue, going a perfect 3-for-3 in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers. McManus signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being released by Denver, after being with the team since 2014.

Jim Turner

Jim Turner was a Broncos kicker from 1971-1979, and believe it or not, he holds third place on Denver’s all-time scoring list. Turner won a Super Bowl with the New York Jets in 1969, before coming to the Broncos in 1971.

Rich Karlis

Rich Karlis is perhaps one of the most famous kickers of his time. One of very few barefoot kickers, Karlis booted the football in rain, snow or freeze, always without a shoe. In an episode of Peyton Manning’s ESPN+ special “Peyton’s Places,” Karlis told Manning that he always needed to keep his foot moisturized, so he used cow udder cream. Karlis is in fifth place on the Broncos’ all-time scoring list, with 655 points.

