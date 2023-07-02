Where does the Bills’ Kyle Allen rank among backup QBs?

The Buffalo Bills decided to go with Allen squared in their quarterback room in 2023.

Kyle Allen signed in Buffalo to be Josh Allen’s backup next season after Case Keenum left himself in free agency. The two essentially switched places as Keenum, who was the Bills’ backup last season, ended up with his hometown Houston Texans.

In changing places, CBS Sports came to the conclusion that Kyle Allen is the 20th best backup QB in their No. 2 signal caller ranking for the NFL.

It’s tough to really consider how well a backup will be under any circumstance–especially when they haven’t even played for their new team like in Kyle Allen’s case.

Regardless, the Bills will hope trend of not really needing a backup will continue in 2023 for Buffalo. Josh Allen has been remarkably health throughout his career considering his physical play style.

Kyle Allen, 27, has also played for the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. He entered the league with the Panthers in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent–The same year Josh Allen was Buffalo’s first-round pick.

Kyle Allen has started 19 games in his career, 12 of those in 2019 for the Panthers. He has a 7-12 career record with a 62.6 completion percent and touchdown-to-interception ratio of 26-to-21.

Not all bad–Here’s CBS Sports’ breakdown on Kyle Allen suiting up as the Bills’ No. 2:

He failed to stick as a starter for the ailing Texans in 2022, but the former undrafted reserve fared better than expected despite dire surroundings during previous stops with Washington and the Panthers. He should enjoy Buffalo, resting behind Josh Allen.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire