Where does the Big 12 rank in the lastest 1-133 rankings from USA TODAY Sports?

After our first full weekend of Big 12 play, several of our preconceived notions about the conference have gone by the wayside.

In particular, Texas Tech isn’t turning out to be the team that many thought they’d be heading into 2023. Also, who would have thought that Oklahoma State and Baylor would be two of the worst teams in the conference. And yet, that’s where we stand four weeks into the season and one week into Big 12 play.

After week four, Texas Tech experienced the biggest move of the week, falling hard after losing to West Virginia. Oklahoma State also experienced a steep drop in the rankings. On the flipside, West Virginia and Kansas earned double-digit increases compared to a week ago.

Let’s take a look at where the Big 12 ranks in the latest 1-133 re-rank.

Change: -1

Texas dropped back a spot due to the big rise by Washington. The Longhorns earned an impressive win over Baylor, using a big second quarter to put the game away.

Change: +2

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a strong start to the 2023 season. There are areas in which they can improve, but the foundation is being laid for what a Brent Venables team is going to look like. They weren’t overwhelming in their win over Cincinnati, but they continue to show this isn’t the same team that went 6-7 a year ago.

Change: +1

Kansas State bounced back with a strong performance in their win over UCF. The defense is still a problem, but the Wildcats can run the ball.

Change: +11

Here come the Kansas Jayhawks. The offense is looking good, and the defense is showing signs of improvement. The Jayhawks are for real.

Change: -8

The UCF Knights have an offense that can compete with anyone in the Big 12. Where the problem lies is with the defense. We’ll see if they can correct some things before they take on the Baylor Bears this week.

Change: +5

The TCU Horned Frogs earned a solid win over crosstown rival SMU. Chandler Morris is playing good football and Emani Bailey is off to a great start to the season.

Change: -9

One step forward, one step back. There’s no shame in losing to Lance Leipold’s Kansas Jayhawks. However, the Cougars turned the ball over three times and had two of them returned for touchdowns. That’s a hard way to lose on the road.

59. West Virginia Mountaineers

Change: +14

Neal Brown has the Mountaineers playing some good football in their 3-1 start, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The win over Texas Tech was a strong indicator that West Virginia might be a problem for the Big 12 this year.

73. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Change: -15

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Texas Tech was the darling of the Big 12 in the preseason and now they’re going to struggle for bowl eligibility.

Change: -10

The Bearcats offense looks rough right now. They’re struggling in the red zone, and Emory Jones is having a hard time being consistent through the air.

78. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Change: -13

What in the world of Mike Gundy land is happening to Oklahoma State? They finally showed some signs of life on offense, but then their defense allowed Rocco Becht to throw for 350 yards and three touchdowns. If there were any other coach at the helm in Stillwater, the seat would be incredibly hot right now.

Change: +1

Sam Houston State isn’t the most imposing team in the FBS, but Houston got the win and showed a bit of life on offense. They’re a work in progress have some intriguing pieces to watch out for.

85. Baylor Bears

Change: -5

In the running for most disappointing teams in the 2023 season, Baylor has a strong case. They flopped at home against Texas and look like they’re in a downward spiral.

Change: +7

Iowa State got a big win over Oklahoma State this past weekend, but it wasn’t quite enough to move them out of the last spot in the Big 12.

