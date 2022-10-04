Where does the Big 12 land in USA TODAY Sports 1-131 re-rank after week 5?

There weren’t many surprises this week in the Big 12 as most of the teams that were expected to win did. Kansas wasn’t favored in their game against Iowa State, but they felt like the better team heading into the week five tilt.

Oklahoma was the only team that suffered what could be called an upset after their 31-point loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Sooners’ loss put them behind the eight-ball in the race for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. But they were 0-2 two years ago in Big 12 play and rattled off seven straight wins to reach the title game before knocking off Iowa State for the Big 12 title.

We’ll see if Oklahoma can rebound this week against Texas. But before we get to the Longhorns, here’s where the Sooners and the rest of the Big 12 stands in the updated 1-131 re-rank from USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg.

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs for a first down against the Baylor Bears during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Change from Week 4: +6

15. Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) runs past running back Deuce Vaughn (22) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Change from Week 4: +4

17. TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) runs with the ball past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence (12) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Change from Week 4: +20

18. Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) heads towards the end zone during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Change from Week 4: +9

34. Baylor Bears

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is sacked by Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) during the second quarter at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Change from Week 4: -14

37. Texas Longhorns

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) jumps for a catch in the endzone for a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers during a game at Royal Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Change from Week 4: +9

38. Oklahoma Sooners

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Change from Week 4: -17

43. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Trey Cleveland (10) makes a one-handed catch against Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Change from Week 4: -8

53. Iowa State Cyclones

Sep 24, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) looks for a throw against the Baylor Bears during the second quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Nirmal Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Change from Week 4: -20

87. West Virginia Mountaineers

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Justice Finkley (1) pressures West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Change from Week 4: -5

