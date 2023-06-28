Where does Auburn stand in 247Sports’ 2023 SEC predictions?

As football season is growing closer and closer, everyone is starting to make predictions of what things will look like this season.

247Sports is no different, as an article written by Brad Crawford lists the outlet’s predictions for how the SEC will shake out this season.

Some of the predictions not directly related to Auburn include the conference having six teams present in the preseason AP Top 25 poll and Alabama’s home winning streak, the longest in the SEC, coming to an end. Also, Georgia once again defeating Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, and an SEC team winning the National Championship for the fourth season in a row.

As far as standings predictions:

East:

West:

Auburn is predicted to beat UMass, Cal, Samford, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and New Mexico State.

The Tigers are predicted to fall to Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, Arkansas and Alabama.

247’s take on the Tigers: Considering the Vegas number is 6.5, Auburn fans will be excited if the Tigers hit seven wins this fall. On the contrary, a .500 finish is obviously not what Hugh Freeze has in mind for his first season on the Plains. This roster has vastly improved through the portal, but simply isn’t strong enough yet to fight for a spot near the top of the division standings. It will come, though.

It will be a transitional year for the program, but Auburn is determined to take back its place as one of the top programs in college football and Hugh Freeze will work tirelessly to help the Tigers get to that point.

