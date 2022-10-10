Where does Auburn Basketball land in 247Sports’ preseason top 25 rankings?

The Auburn Tigers are four weeks away from opening the season at Neville Arena, which means it is time to welcome all preseason assessments from the major College Basketball news outlets.

The folks at 247Sports are one of the first to reveal their preseason outlooks and have included Auburn in their preseason top 25 rankings. To begin the season, 247Sports has given Auburn a No. 17 ranking.

Led by the nation’s No. 20 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, Kevin Flaherty and Isaac Trotter of 247Sports believe that Auburn has the roster to be competitive again in the SEC.

The Tigers’ guard play needs to step up from a year ago if Auburn is going to make a run at the SEC title, but K.D. Johnson showed those kinds of flashes. Yohan Traore and Johni Broome won’t be last year’s twin towers of first-rounders Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, but they should be pretty good.

Despite losing first-rounders in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, Auburn has plenty of talent returning such as Wendell Green, K.D. Johnson, Zep Jasper, and Dylan Cardwell. The Tigers also added a talented forward from the transfer portal, Johnni Broome.

Auburn is one of five teams to be listed in 247Sports’ top 25 preseason rankings, joining Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Alabama to receive a mention.

The 2022-23 season begins Monday, Nov. 7, as Auburn hosts George Mason at Neville Arena.

